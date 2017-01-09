Off-camera moments: What you didn't see at the Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The Golden Globes have long been Hollywood's frothiest awards show, but even with countless lenses capturing the action inside the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom, some of the night's most colorful moments happen off-camera. Here's a look:

___

WHERE'S THE BEEF?

The Golden Globes is ostensibly a dinner ceremony, except the meals are whisked away before the broadcast begins.

A beet salad topped with goat cheese and pistachios and a duet of filet mignon and sea bass were served to Globes guests 90 minutes before the ceremony, while most nominees and famous folks were still making their way down the red carpet.

Waiters hurry to remove all plates and cutlery before the cameras go live, so not a trace of food remains when the stars finally make it inside the ballroom. By then, the only things on the tables are bottles of wine and magnums of Champagne.

But a secret food haven exists just adjacent to the ballroom, where an off-camera bar bustles throughout the show. Besides cocktails, the area offers a spread of finger sandwiches, fruit, cheese and crudites, along with a coffee bar and chocolate station.

___

MEETING IN THE LADIES' ROOM

Stars are just like us — when it comes to waiting in line for the bathroom. And long lines for the ladies' room at the Globes led to some impromptu celestial collisions.

Toting her new Golden Globe, Sarah Paulson chatted with Busy Phillips about maintaining good posture. Michelle Williams talked with Trudie Styler, and "Transparent" creator Jill Soloway gabbed with star Judith Light.

Janelle Monae took a restroom run-in with Natalie Portman as an opportunity to seek advice.

The singer, who's gotten kudos for her role in the acclaimed film "Hidden Figures," confessed to nervousness being in an unfamiliar spotlight.

"It's scary the first time," Portman replied reassuringly.

Portman, a nominee for "Jackie," is an awards veteran with a Golden Globe and Oscar for "Black Swan" and a Globe for "Closer."

But the actress also has another big event to focus on: She's expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied.

___

COMMERCIAL BREAKS

Commercial breaks are table-hopping time for celebrities inside the International Ballroom.

Those who aren't seeking sandwiches or waiting for the bathroom use those breaks for maximum schmoozing.

Octavia Spencer passed the time chatting with Casey Affleck. Kurt Russell and Colin Farrell dug into a box of chocolates together. Amy Schumer laughed with Jonah Hill. Sofia Vergara posed for a photo with clothing designer Georgina Chapman. Kerry Washington shared baby pictures with Priyanka Chopra. Reese Witherspoon bonded with Jeff Bridges.

Nicole Kidman, meanwhile, whispered to hubby Keith Urban, "Look, Laura." With that the couple made a beeline across the room to greet Laura Dern.

___

QUIET, PLEASE

The Golden Globes ballroom tends to get rowdy and noisy as the Champagne flows, and it was even more so this time around. But when winner Tom Hiddleston ("The Night Manager") used his speech for a serious topic — gun dealing that sends weapons flooding into South Sudan — some in the audience had had enough and "shush" was heard throughout the ballroom.

Hiddleston, who was won for his role in the TV miniseries about arms trafficking, recounted being on a humanitarian mission to the young African country.

Meryl Streep, who gave a heartfelt speech about the crucial role of actors and journalists in America when she received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, had the room's rapt attention and got a standing ovation as she took stage. No shushing was needed.

___