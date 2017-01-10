'Do Not Say We Have Nothing' by Madeleine Thien tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 8 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

2. (2) The Whistler _ John Grisham

3. (5) The Wonder _ Emma Donoghue

4. (9) The Witches of New York _ Ami McKay

5. (10) Night School (A Jack Reacher Novel) _ Lee Child

6. (-) The Chemist _ Stephenie Meyer

7. (6) The Underground Railroad _ Colson Whitehead

8. (-) Rogue One _ Alexander Freed

9. (8) Moonglow _ Michael Chabon

10. (3) Swing Time _ Zadie Smith

NON-FICTION

1. (4) The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds _ Michael Lewis

2. (-) The Princess Diarist _ Carrie Fisher

3. (6) Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood _ Trevor Noah

4. (8) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

5. (9) Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations _ Thomas L. Friedman

6. (1) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate - Discoveries from A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

7. (2) Born to Run _ Bruce Springsteen

8. (3) Testimony _ Robbie Robertson

9. (5) The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo _ Amy Schumer

10. (-) The Promise of Canada _ Charlotte Gray