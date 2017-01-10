'Do Not Say We Have Nothing' by Madeleine Thien tops Maclean's fiction list
Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 8 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.
FICTION
1. (1) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien
2. (2) The Whistler _ John Grisham
3. (5) The Wonder _ Emma Donoghue
4. (9) The Witches of New York _ Ami McKay
5. (10) Night School (A Jack Reacher Novel) _ Lee Child
6. (-) The Chemist _ Stephenie Meyer
7. (6) The Underground Railroad _ Colson Whitehead
8. (-) Rogue One _ Alexander Freed
9. (8) Moonglow _ Michael Chabon
10. (3) Swing Time _ Zadie Smith
NON-FICTION
1. (4) The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds _ Michael Lewis
2. (-) The Princess Diarist _ Carrie Fisher
3. (6) Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood _ Trevor Noah
4. (8) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance
5. (9) Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations _ Thomas L. Friedman
6. (1) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate - Discoveries from A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben
7. (2) Born to Run _ Bruce Springsteen
8. (3) Testimony _ Robbie Robertson
9. (5) The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo _ Amy Schumer
10. (-) The Promise of Canada _ Charlotte Gray
Note to readers: Corrects date to week ending Jan. 8
