Jenna Elfman tries again for TV comedic success

PASADENA, Calif. — Jenna Elfman is taking aim again at finding comedic success on television.

The actress best known for her hit ABC show "Dharma & Greg" that ran from 1997 to 2002 is back on the same network with "Imaginary Mary." Elfman plays a woman dating a man with children who relies on an imaginary friend voiced by Rachel Dratch of "Saturday Night Live" fame.

Elfman has had starring roles in six comedies since 1996-97. Only "Dharma & Greg" has lasted more than a single season.

Elfman says she's always looking for projects with writing that allows her to express herself in an authentic way.