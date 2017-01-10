'La La Land,' 'Moonlight,' 'Deadpool' among PGA nominees
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Oscar
The guild's 10 nominees for its best picture
But the R-rated "X-Men" spinoff has now run up a slew of nominations, proving the industry has considerable admiration for the comic-book hit. It last week landed a nomination for best adapted screenplay the Writers Guild, and it was twice nominated by the Golden Globes.
PGA nominees have historically been a good predictor for which films will receive Academy Award nominations for best picture. And for seven consecutive years up to last year, the PGA's top prize matched (in one case with a tie) the academy's top
The producers also nominated five films for best animated movie: "Finding Dory," ''Kubo and the Two Strings," ''Moana," ''The Secret Life of Pets" and "Zootopia."
Winner will be announced in a Jan. 28 ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.