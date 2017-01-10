Moms baring all — and bringing the truth with them
The Show: Workin’ Moms, Season 1, Episode 1
The Moment: Baring it
First we see them from their (naked) shoulders up: three women sitting cross-legged in a Mommy-and-Me class circle, looking down at their own breasts and each other’s.
“I feel like a proud show dog that didn’t understand her days were numbered,” says Frankie (Juno Rinaldi), a real estate agent. “Look at these things. It’s like chicken skin.”
Anne (Dani Kind), a psychiatrist, replies, “What are you talking about? Yours are OK.” Kate (Catherine Reitman), a PR rep, says about hers, “They’re not winning any blue ribbons. But they stuck in there. They might be a little deflated, but they’re not throwing in the towel. I like them.”
“I’m with you,” Anne says. “I breastfed my first for five months. This is where they landed.”
The camera pulls back. The three women are the only bare-chested ones in the group. They regard each other. “It could be worse, right?” Anne asks. “No, it could be better.”
This is what we call an auspicious — and audacious — beginning. This is the series’ opening scene and this is the message that Reitman (yes, daughter of Ivan), who also created and writes the show, is sending: We are going to bare all and we’re going to tell the truth.
The Mommy-and-Me leader calls the circle a safe space, but Reitman and Co. know there’s no such thing. Here we are in 2017 and still, very little in our society nurtures working moms (working humans). Mom-on-mom judgment still rankles.
This show exposes its characters’ humanity and fights back with funny.
Workin’ Moms airs Tuesdays on CBC.
