Olympic champs Biles and Raisman posing in SI swimsuit issue

NEW YORK — Olympic champion gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are vaulting into a new arena: the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The two stars — who combined for eight medals at the 2016 Olympics — posed at several spots in the Houston area not far from Biles' hometown of Spring, Texas for photographer James Macari.

The 19-year-old Biles, who captured the Olympic all-around title as well as gold medals in the team, vault and floor exercise competitions, does a handstand in one promo shot provided by the magazine.