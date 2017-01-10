The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 8, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Sully
2. The Girl On the Train (2016)
3. The Infiltrator
4. Snowden
5. The Magnificent Seven (2016)
6. The Accountant (2016)
7. The Secret Life of Pets
8. Suicide Squad (2016)
9. Storks
10. Jason Bourne
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Infiltrator
2. The Dressmaker
3. The Autopsy of Jane Doe
4. American Honey
5. The Hollars
6. Solace
7. A Man Called Ove
8. Don't Think Twice
9. The Fits
10. Arsenal
