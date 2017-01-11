Boyden sorry 'for taking up too much airtime' in discussing indigenous issues: CBC

TORONTO — The CBC says acclaimed Canadian author Joseph Boyden is apologizing for "taking up too much airtime" in conversations concerning indigenous issues.

Boyden made headlines in recent weeks following an investigation into his background by Aboriginal Peoples Television Network reporter Jorge Barrera.

Barrera explored different claims of indigenous ancestry Boyden has made throughout his life, and the evidence — or lack thereof — to back it up.

In a statement posted on Boyden's Twitter account last month, the author said that he is of "mostly Celtic heritage," but he also has Nipmuc roots on his father's side and Ojibway roots on his mother's.

An interview with Boyden is scheduled to air on CBC Radio's "Q" on Thursday, in which he tells host Candy Palmater that he fears he has become "too much of a go-to guy" in discussing indigenous issues in Canada, according to a news report posted on the CBC's website Wednesday.

Boyden says he should allow those with "deeper roots" in the community to share the spotlight.

"Others need to speak. I do apologize for taking too much of the airtime."