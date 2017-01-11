Hamburg's spectacular Elbphilharmonie opens for 1st concert

BERLIN — Hamburg's spectacular new Elbphilharmonie concert hall is finally hosting its first concert, several years behind schedule and far over the original budget.

Germany's president and chancellor are among the guests expected at Wednesday night's maiden concert, to be conducted by Thomas Hengelbrock.

The landmark building with its wave-shaped roof and shiny glass facades was built on top of a former coffee warehouse jutting out into the harbour of Germany's second-biggest city. It's also home to a hotel. Its main concert hall can seat 2,100 people, none more than 30 metres (98 feet) from the conductor.