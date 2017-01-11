Hardwicke stands atop a Trumpian wall of torture

The show: The Wall, Season 1, Episode 2 (NBC)

The moment: Losing it

Katie and Chris are married U.S. military veterans. He’s a risk-taker. She’s cautious. She’s been backstage in a sound-proof room, answering multiple-choice questions. He’s been on stage rolling balls down The Wall, a giant pachinko machine. He racked up $1.3 million. Then he lost it all.

Katie doesn’t know this. So did she sign a contract that guarantees her some cash (in her case, $115,000)? Or did she tear it up in hopes of a bigger payout?

Host Chris Hardwicke (@Midnight) asks Katie to stand before Chris and explain her decision. “I was so nervous,” she says. “Should I bet on us and all the dreams we had for this money? We could start our family on the right track.” She pauses. “I didn’t sign it.”

Chris tells her, “We’re left with nothing.” Their eyes fill. “You’re left with zero dollars, but you’re not left with nothing,” Hardwicke jumps in. “You still have each other.”

This is supposed to be fun? You’re watching people scream for money, or weep over losing it. It’s unpleasant either way.

“The Wall is meant to change lives,” Hardwicke keeps saying. But try as they might to be inspirational, the three episodes I’ve seen feel instead like a metaphor for Trump’s America: “We have the one thing everyone needs, money. We’re going to hold it under your nose, so you can smell it. Then we, like life, are arbitrarily going to thrill you, or snap you like a twig.”

It should be called The Wall of Torture.