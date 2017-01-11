Jamie Foxx to host 'Beat Shazam,' an app-based game show
PASADENA, Calif. — Jamie Foxx is turning game-show host.
The Oscar-winning actor will host Fox TV's "Beat Shazam," an interactive game show based on the song-identification app Shazam.
The game show's producers include Mark Burnett of "Survivor" and "The Voice."
Foxx will preside over "Beat Shazam" as teams of two compete against the clock and other contestants to identify hit songs. The team with the highest score will end up competing with the Shazam app for a cash prize.
"Beat Shazam" is intended to be a "big summer event" for Fox this year, Fox Television Group chief executive Gary Newman told a TV critics' meeting Wednesday.
