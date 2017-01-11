Justin Bieber's custom-made Ferrari 458 up for auction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Ferrari custom-built for Justin Bieber is on the auction block.

Barrett-Jackson auctions has listed what it calls a "once-in-a-life opportunity" to purchase Bieber's 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia F1. The car was modified for Bieber by famed car outfitter West Coast Customs. The listing touts a "factory custom interior created to Justin's specifications."

The Ferrari isn't without its flaws, however. Barrett-Jackson notes that a vehicle damage report shows it was involved in a rear-end collision at one point.