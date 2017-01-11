Ross King, Matti Friedman shortlisted for RBC Taylor Prize for non-fiction

TORONTO — Award-winning author Ross King has landed on the short list for the RBC Taylor Prize for non-fiction.

The Estevan, Sask.-born writer, who is based in the U.K., is in contention for the $25,000 award for "Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies" (Bond Street Books/Doubleday Canada).

Toronto-born, Jerusalem-based writer Matti Friedman was recognized for "Pumpkinflowers: An Israeli Soldier's Story" (Signal/McClelland &Stewart).

Toronto-based Max Eisen is contention for "By Chance Alone: A Remarkable True Story of Courage and Survival at Auschwitz" (HarperCollins Canada.)

Rounding out the short list are McGill University Prof. Marc Raboy for "Marconi: The Man Who Networked the World" (Oxford University Press) and Kingston, Ont., author Diane Schoemperlen for "This Is Not My Life: A Memoir of Love, Prison, and Other Complications" (HarperCollins Canada.)