SiriusXM radio host, Cineplex personality Andreanne Sasseville dies

MONTREAL — Quebec radio host and Canadian music champion Andreanne Sasseville has died after a battle with cancer.

Sasseville, who also appeared in movie theatres during Cineplex's Backstage Pass pre-shows in the early 2010s, died Monday, according to her employer, Internet radio operator SiriusXM.

She was diagnosed with cancer more than two-and-a-half years ago.

Sasseville built her reputation in French Canada on TV channel MusiquePlus where she interviewed musicians for years before joining SiriusXM in 2005.

Her role at the radio broadcaster included hosting Attitude Franco, which showcased French-language performers in indie rock and pop music.

Sasseville also stayed in front of the cameras for vignettes at Cineplex movie theatres. Her series SiriusXM Backstage Pass featured interviews with Canadian musicians like Chromeo, the Strumbellas and Sarah McLachlan.