Children's authors protest deal for far-right commentator

NEW YORK — Cassandra Clare and Laurie Halse Anderson are among more than 160 Simon & Schuster children's authors and illustrators who added their names to a letter sent to the company's chief executive in protest of the recent decision to publish a book by the far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos.

Thursday's letter to Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy denounced Yiannopoulos as a "hate-monger" and white supremacist. The signees didn't call for Reidy to cancel publication of Yiannopoulos' "Dangerous," scheduled for March and already the subject of intense criticism, but they warned that Simon & Schuster risked its "considerable reputation and weight."