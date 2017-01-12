Directors Guild announces nominees for film achievement
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle, "Moonlight" helmer Barry Jenkins and Kenneth Lonergan of "Manchester by the Sea" all scored their first nomination for a Directors Guild Award and further enhanced their chances of an Oscar nod.
The guild announced its nominees Thursday for outstanding directorial achievement for a feature film. They also included "Lion" director Garth Davis and Denis Villeneuve of "Arrival."
The award can be a formidable predictor of the eventual Oscar recipient. Nominations for those awards will be announced on Jan. 24.
Directors Guild nominations for best first feature included Nate Parker for "Birth of a Nation."
Winners for the 69th annual Directors Guild Awards will be announced in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
-
Refugee who got frostbite crossing Manitoba border may lose fingers or hands
-
Sentencing in drunk driving case 'some relief' but still heartwrenching for family, friends
-
Halifax lawyer says if street checked, you have the right to tell police to 'pound sand'