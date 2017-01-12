Josh Holloway: The stakes get higher on season 2 of 'Colony'

NEW YORK — Josh Holloway says he's terrible at keeping secrets, which is ironic because the actor has starred in two TV shows where it's key to keep plot points quiet: ABC's "Lost" and now USA's "Colony," premiering its second season Thursday at 10 p.m. EST.

"My wife laughs at me all the time. She's like, 'Gosh, you'd be the dead-est spy,'" Holloway said in a recent interview.

"It's true, I'm terrible at hiding."

So what was the biggest secret he recalls having to keep on "Lost"?

"When I finally hooked up with Kate in the cages," he laughed. "I knew that was gonna be a good one. And then we kind of did the time-travel thing, I was like, 'Ooh, they're goin' wild now.' But, it was great."

"Colony" is set in the near future, where extraterrestrials have taken over and formed a military occupation. Walls have been erected to keep people out (sounds oddly timely) and also block people in.

Holloway and co-star Sarah Wayne Callies play a husband and wife who are trying to reunite their family, separated by the colonization.

He talks about the show's current themes and how he stays creative off camera.

The Associated Press: Talk about season two of "Colony."

Holloway: Season two is very exciting. Rarely do shows elevate the second season. They normally take a little dip second season and then third season find their stride but I'm really proud of this season. It delves a lot deeper into what colonization really is and the darker side of that.

AP: The show is oddly timely with talks of government and walls.

Holloway: Colonization is the oldest trick in the book. We've been doing it to each other since the beginning of human existence but it's very current. We have a president now that wants to put up walls. We have a country divided. Some want to collaborate, some want to exist. It's not only current in America but globally.

AP: How do you spend your time off?

Holloway: I'm writing. We'll see where it goes but I've written an animated script and a comedy and pitched them and done all that stuff. That's a lot of fun for me, whether it goes anywhere or not doesn't really matter to me. The biggest gift is when you finish it and you're like, 'Wow, I did it. There it is.'

AP: Is it hard to find that time to sit down and write?

Holloway: Very. Now I have two children and they're wild so now I've got to get away from the house. I was like, 'Where can I have an office and then I discovered it. The library! No one goes to the library anymore! I'm gonna be in the library writing! (Laughs.)

