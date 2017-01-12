PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 1/8/17.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Mistress" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. "Below the Belt" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

5. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

8. "The Chemist" by Stephenie Meyer (Little, Brown)

9. "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

10. "Night School" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

11. "Tom Clancy: True Faith and Allegiance" by Mark Greaney (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

12. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

13. "Turbo Twenty-Three" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

14. "The Final Day" by William R. Forstchen (Forge)

15. "Commonwealth" by Ann Patchett (Harper)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Food, Health, and Happiness" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

2. "The Lose Your Belly Diet" by Travis Stork (Ghost Mountain)

3. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (Harper)

4. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

5. "The Princess Diarist" by Carrie Fisher (Blue Rider)

6. "Tools of Titans" by Timothy Ferriss (HMH)

7. "The Magnolia Story" by Gaines/Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

8. "The Whole30 Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (HMH)

9. "Killing the Rising Sun" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

10. "The Undoing Project" by Michael Lewis (Norton)

11. "The Book of Joy" by Dalai Lama/Tutu (Avery)

12. "The Lost City of the Monkey God: A True Story" by Douglas Preston (Grand Central Publishing)

13. "Settle for More" by Megyn Kelly (Harper)

14. "When Breath Becomes Air" by Paul Kalanithi (Random House)

15. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Sweet Tomorrows" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

2. "The Murder House" by James Patterson (Vision)

3. "Mulberry Moon" by Catherine Anderson (Jove)

4. "Crash and Burn" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

5. "A Dog's Purpose (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

6. "Alaska Skies" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

7. "Wyoming Brave" by Diana Palmer (Harlequin)

8. "Preacher's Hellstorm" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. "Clawback" by J.A. Jance (Pocket)

10. "Rogue Lawyer" by John Grisham (Dell)

11. "Troublemaker" by Linda Howard (Avon)

12. "Breakdown" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

13. "The Girl on the Train (movie tie-in)" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

14. "Property of a Noblewoman" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

15. "War Hawk" by James Rollins (Morrow)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "A Dog's Purpose (movie tie-in)" by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

2. "Hidden Figures (movie tie-in)" by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)

3. "Apprentice in Death" by J.D. Robb (Berkley)

4. "Uninvited" by Lysa Terkeurst (Thomas Nelson)

5. "The Girl on the Train" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

6. "The Games" by Patterson/Sullivan (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "Green Smoothies for Life" by J.J. Smith (Atria)

8. "Island of Glass" by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

9. "Paleo Cooking with Your Instant Pot" by Jennifer Robbins (Page Street)

10. "The Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker Cookbook" by Laurel Randolph (Rockridge)

11. "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You..." by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

12. "The Girl on the Train (movie tie-in)" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

13. "In a Dark, Dark Wood" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

14. "Fifty Shades Darker (movie tie-in)" by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

15. "The House Husband" by James Patterson (BookShots)