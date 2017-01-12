Entertainment

Study: Just 7 per cent of top films in 2016 directed by women

NEW YORK — A new study finds that just 7 per cent of the 250 highest-grossing films of 2016 were directed by women.

The Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University on Thursday issued its report, titled "The Celluloid Ceiling." The rate of female directors was down 2 per cent from last year. In 1998, 9 per cent of the top films were directed by women.

Researchers found the disparity across the board. In 2016, women comprised 17 per cent of all directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors and cinematographers in the top 250 domestic-grossing films. That also is a decline of 2 per cent from 2015.

In recent years, gender inequality in Hollywood has drawn increased scrutiny, including an ongoing investigation by the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

