Tantoo Cardinal among those getting special Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO — Prolific actress Tantoo Cardinal is among those who will receive special honours at the Canadian Screen Awards in March.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television says Cardinal will get the Earle Grey Award, which honours actors for their body of work in Canadian television.

Meanwhile, artist and filmmaker Randall Okita is the recipient of the inaugural John Dunning Discovery Award for "The Lockpicker." The award honours the best micro-budget film of the year, with a production budget under $250,000.

Also getting a special honour is filmmaker and journalist Simcha Jacobovici, who will get the Gordon Sinclair Award for Broadcast Journalism.

The Canadian Screen Awards will be broadcast live on CBC from Toronto's Sony Centre for the Performing Arts on March 12.