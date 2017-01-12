The 2017 Tony Awards show goes back to Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK — The Tony Awards are going back to their old — and much larger — stomping grounds.

The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League said Thursday that the telecast on June 11 will originate from the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall, the show's long preferred home because of its size and proximity to Broadway.

Last year, the Tony Awards were held at the 2,900-seat Beacon Theatre on Manhattan's Upper West Side, where the Tonys were also handed out in 2011-12.