'The Devil Don’t Sleep' by Brantley Gilbert among new album releases

Here's a list of some new album releases for the week ending Jan. 14:

The Band of Heathens _ "Duende"

Blood Feast _ "The Future State of Wicked"

Bonobo _ "Migration"

Brandon Can’t Dance _ "Graveyard of Good Times"

Julie Byrne _ "Not Even Happiness"

Ray Cardwell _ "Tennessee Moon"

Tom Chaplin _ "The Wave"

Jake Clemons _ "Fear & Love"

Code Orange _ "Forever"

Colony House _ "Only the Lonely"

Egyptrixx _ "Pure, Beyond Reproach"

The Flaming Lips _ "Oczy Mlody"

Brantley Gilbert _ "The Devil Don’t Sleep"

Danny Gokey _ "Rise"

Gotthard _ "Silver"

Grave Digger _ "Healed by Metal"

Grayson|Reed _ "Walk"

Natalie Hemby _ "Puxico"

The Infamous Stringdusters _ "Laws of Gravity"

The Katherines _ "To Bring You My Heart"

The Molochs _ "America’s Velvet Glory"

Nonstop to Cairo _ "Dabble Heavy"

ONE OK ROCK _ "Ambitions"

Pain of Salvation _ "In the Passing Light of Day"

Pegboard Nerds _ "Nerds by Nature" (EP)

PnB Rock _ "GTTM: Goin Thru the Motions"

Brian Puspos _ "Slow Love and Bangin'" (EP)

Gerry Rafferty _ "The Very Best of Gerry Rafferty"

The Regrettes _ "Feel Your Feelings, Fool!"

Run the Jewels _ "Run the Jewels 3"

Jeannie Seely _ "Written in Song"

Sepultura _ "Machine Messiah"

Social Club Misfits _ "The Misadventures of Fern & Marty"

Sohn _ "Rennen"

Louden Swain _ "No Time Like the Present"

USS (Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker) _ "New World Alphabet"

Rick Wakeman _ "Piano Portraits"

Wiley _ "Godfather"