'The Devil Don’t Sleep' by Brantley Gilbert among new album releases
Here's a list of some new album releases for the week ending Jan. 14:
The Band of Heathens _ "Duende"
Blood Feast _ "The Future State of Wicked"
Bonobo _ "Migration"
Brandon Can’t Dance _ "Graveyard of Good Times"
Julie Byrne _ "Not Even Happiness"
Ray Cardwell _ "Tennessee Moon"
Tom Chaplin _ "The Wave"
Jake Clemons _ "Fear & Love"
Code Orange _ "Forever"
Colony House _ "Only the Lonely"
Egyptrixx _ "Pure, Beyond Reproach"
The Flaming Lips _ "Oczy Mlody"
Brantley Gilbert _ "The Devil Don’t Sleep"
Danny Gokey _ "Rise"
Gotthard _ "Silver"
Grave Digger _ "Healed by Metal"
Grayson|Reed _ "Walk"
Natalie Hemby _ "Puxico"
The Infamous Stringdusters _ "Laws of Gravity"
The Katherines _ "To Bring You My Heart"
The Molochs _ "America’s Velvet Glory"
Nonstop to Cairo _ "Dabble Heavy"
ONE OK ROCK _ "Ambitions"
Pain of Salvation _ "In the Passing Light of Day"
Pegboard Nerds _ "Nerds by Nature" (EP)
PnB Rock _ "GTTM: Goin Thru the Motions"
Brian Puspos _ "Slow Love and Bangin'" (EP)
Gerry Rafferty _ "The Very Best of Gerry Rafferty"
The Regrettes _ "Feel Your Feelings, Fool!"
Run the Jewels _ "Run the Jewels 3"
Jeannie Seely _ "Written in Song"
Sepultura _ "Machine Messiah"
Social Club Misfits _ "The Misadventures of Fern & Marty"
Sohn _ "Rennen"
Louden Swain _ "No Time Like the Present"
USS (Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker) _ "New World Alphabet"
Rick Wakeman _ "Piano Portraits"
Wiley _ "Godfather"
The xx _ "I See You"