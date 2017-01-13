'Quantico' star Priyanka Chopra 'resting' after injury

NEW YORK — ABC says "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra is "home resting comfortably" after being injured on the set of the action-thriller series Thursday night.

The network released no details on the injury, which it termed "a minor incident" during filming of the New York-based show.

Chopra was examined by a doctor and released from the hospital, ABC said.

There was no word on how long she will be sidelined from production.