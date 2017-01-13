UK lawmaker to head V&A Museum, triggering special election
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — A British Labour Party lawmaker has been appointed the new director of London's Victoria & Albert Museum, the museum announced Friday. The move triggers a special election for his seat.
Tristram Hunt is a historian and broadcaster who was elected to Parliament in 2010.
The V&A, one of the world's leading art and design museums, said that Hunt had been "at the forefront of political, cultural and public life for the last decade."
A
Hunt, 42, opposes the party's direction under leader Jeremy Corbyn, who wants to return Labour to its socialist roots.
Hunt was among lawmakers hoping to pull the party toward the political
In a resignation letter, Hunt said that serving in Parliament had been "both deeply rewarding and intensely frustrating."
In a brief statement, Corbyn thanked Hunt for his service to his constituents and the Labour Party, and wished him well.