Hollywood turning out in force for Women's March

Celebrities may be dropping out of Donald Trump's inauguration festivities faster than you can say “social media backlash,” but Hollywood is turning out in force for the Women's March on Washington - and not just because the soon-to-be-President insulted Meryl Streep.

The demonstration, which is being held the day after the swearing-in, will be a star studded affair. Here are the most notable names, and some influential Canadians, who will be making their voices heard in Washington D.C. and at local marches on Jan. 21.

America Ferrera

The Superstore and The Good Wife star is chairing the march's artist table. "As artists, women, and most importantly dedicated Americans, it is critical that we stand together in solidarity for the protection, dignity and rights of our communities,” she said in a statement.

Amy Schumer

This politically outspoken comedy darling called Trump a “an orange, sexual-assaulting, fake-college-starting monster” at one of her shows in October.

Scarlett Johansson

The Avengers actor is a long-time, outspoken supporter of Planned Parenthood. She told Variety magazine that attacks on reproductive choice from Donald Trump and Republicans are “pretty terrifying.” She told the Associated Press she's attending the march to make her voice heard and stand up for what she believes in.

Katy Perry

The “firework” singer, who stumped for Hillary Clinton during her campaign, declared “SISTERS ARE DOIN' IT FOR THEMSELVES!” as she announced her plans to attend the march on Twitter.

Chelsea Handler

The TV host and veteran stand-up comic will lead a sister march in Park City, Utah, one of hundreds of solidarity marches planned around the country and the world.

Notable canadians supporting the marches across Canada and in the U.S.

Nasra Adem

Edmonton’s Youth Poet Laureate and curator of Sister 2 Sister arts collective will share a poem in Edmonton.

k.d. lang

The singer is attending the march in Calgary.

Sandra Jansen

The member of legislative assembly for Calgary North West is scheduled to speak.

Francyne Joe

The head of the National Native Women’s Association of Canada is speaking in Ottawa.

Béatrice Vaugrante

The general director of Amnesty International Canada will speak in Montreal.

Social media

Former Torontonian Samantha Bee is reportedly attending in D.C., while Ontario MPP Cheri DiNovo, actress Pamela Anderson and singer Joel Plaskett have tweeted support for the marches.