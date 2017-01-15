Video: Pee jokes aplenty as Alec Baldwin returns to parody Donald Trump on SNL

Actor Alec Baldwin’s dead-on parody of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump was a much-needed source of laughs in a sometimes difficult 2016. And thanks to about 61,000,000 American voters, it looks like we’ll have four more years of the Saturday Night Live guest’s impression.

SNL’s first show of 2017 opened up with Baldwin once again donning the platinum wig and fake tanning spray to lampoon the incoming commander-in-chief.

The sketch takes aim at the most recent media storm surrounding Trump: the alleged sex tape involving The Donald, sex workers and urine in Russia.