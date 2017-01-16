Former winners Andre Alexis, Lynn Coady among this year's Giller jury members

TORONTO — Former Scotiabank Giller Prize winners Andre Alexis and Lynn Coady are among the jury members who will pick the best Canadian book in 2017.

The jury will be chaired by Anita Rau Badami, an award-winning bestselling author who was born in India and now calls Montreal home.

The jury is rounded out by British author Richard Beard and American writer and playwright Nathan Englander.

The $100,000 prize goes to the best English-language Canadian novel or short story collection each year. The other finalists receive $10,000 each.

Alexis won the 2015 award for "Fifteen Dogs," while Coady won the 2013 prize for "Hellgoing."

The jury members will cull through all the nominated titles and release a long list of contenders in September, with a short list of finalists to be revealed the following month.