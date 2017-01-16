PBS Kids round-the-clock TV, online channel launches Monday

PASADENA, Calif. — PBS is launching a round-the-clock children's channel that will be available on member stations and digital platforms.

The free PBS Kids channel starting Monday is aimed at youngsters who are 2 to 6 and their families with educational programming including "Nature Cat" and "Bob the Builder," PBS said. The network called it critical for kids in low-income households that have spotty Internet access or connect only via mobile devices.

But why 24-7 programming for children?

"Believe it or not, there are many children that are up at night," PBS chief executive Paula Kerger told a TV critics' meeting Sunday. "Many are in hospitals. And as we started talking about a service that we would build, we actually heard from caregivers who said, 'You know, we are at a loss sometimes to figure out how we can keep children calm and entertained,' and so we feel that it's a great service."