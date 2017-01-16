Rolling through the reel politics of horror movies

There are a great number of human beings on the face of this planet who are dreading Jan. 20. For them, the day represents an affirmation that, despite the progress we’ve made globally as a civilization, a certain kind of regressive thinking has trumped all. On Inauguration Day, an allegedly sexist, xenophobic, socially volatile Twitter bully becomes the leader of the free world.

While you cannot rightly predict the future, a majority of those in the arts are aghast at what may come. The good news: when creative-types are afraid, their juices start-a-flowing. And, if said types just happen to make horror movies, well, buckle up, suckers!

Horror history has proven the greatest and most influential movies in the genre sprout up when there is social and political unrest.

Rise of Hitler

During the early days of cinema in Germany, when filmmakers were inventing a sort of style later dubbed “expressionist,” they were mirroring their anxieties over the rise of Adolph Hitler and his Nazi Party, which he became leader of in 1921. One of the most influential films from this period was F.W. Murnau’s nightmarish adaptation of Dracula, 1922’s Nosferatu, which features the dreaded Count Orlock (Max Shreck) bringing death, misery and rat-spread plague to an unsuspecting people. Whether intentional or not, the vampire exemplifies the coming of evil and how powerless society felt to stop its rise.

World War II

While Hitler was taking over Europe in the 1930s, many of the key expressionist filmmakers in Germany fled to Hollywood, where they were hired to make the first wave of American horror films. They included cinematographer Karl Fruend who would direct such essential films as 1932’s The Mummy (the likes of which will see a remake released this year). Though more romantic in nature, the monster movies of the 1930s tapped into the unease of a country that feared that transformation was coming, that the Frankenstein monster was a First World War-defeated Germany rising to get revenge.

Post War

As the Second World War progressed, the supernatural horror film gave birth to the morally ambiguous and wildly cynical films of the “noir” subgenre, in which human monsters were a far more urgent threat on the home front. When the war ended with a nuclear explosion, the Japanese gave us Godzilla (1954), a long-dormant, city-levelling mutant woken up by the bombing of Hiroshima. America answered with their own brand of radiated beasts, like the giant ants in 1954’s Them and an endless spate of apocalyptic horrors that only got more savage as the Cold War raged and fears of impending nuclear holocaust became a palpable reality.

The Red Scare

With the Cold War came Senator Joseph McCarthy’s communist witch hunt and the terror of losing one’s identity. On screens were paranoid “alien invasion” movies like 1956’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers (with “pod people” de-humanizing average citizens) and later Rod Serling’s influential TV series The Twilight Zone, which features such episodes as The Monsters are Due on Maple Street, where a terrified neighbourhood tears itself apart when the lights go out and their machines stop working.

Vietnam War

With the start of the Vietnam War, American families were treated to daily scenes of death and misery in their homes on the six o’clock news. The Civil Rights movement swelled too, with the lid ripped off the seething sheen of racism that lurked everywhere. Horror films answered the reflective mood. George A. Romero’s landmark 1968 horror movie Night of the Living Dead had an African American hero who is killed at the climax. Though Romero claims the movie was not intentionally political, as he was driving to New York for its premiere, he turned on the radio to learn that Martin Luther King had been assassinated. Intentional or not, art was reflecting life.

’80s and ’90s

Despite the ire raised by angry censors and religious groups, the slasher movies of the Ronald Reagan-era 1980s (like Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street) were in fact incredibly conservative. In them, young people who transgress and sneer at conservative values are cut to ribbons while only the virginal and virtuous survive. In the 1990s, with George H.W. Bush and the Gulf War, Scream (1996) tapped into the pulse of cynical, disenfranchised youth who were no longer so naïve.

Today’s anxieties

B-Movie legend Roger Corman has just released the film Death Race 2050, a violent, satirical sequel to his equally outrageous 1975 cult favourite Death Race 2000. Both films depict a blood-hungry, disenfranchised America addicted to a car-racing game show that sees its WWE-esque driver/gladiators mowing down the weakest pedestrians for extra points and audience enthusiasm.

“I felt the time was right for another Death Race,” 90-year-old Corman said about the film, which features a Donald Trump-esque dictator (played by a comb-over sporting Malcolm McDowell) lording over the country, now called The United Corporations of America. “I am worried about what is happening now, let’s put it that way. But I believe in the Constitution. I believe strongly that the values of the American Constitution will prevail.”

Since Corman, who has made hundreds of movies over the past 60 years, has seen numerous governments and politicians rise and fall, we are cautiously optimistic he’s right.

No matter what happens, many film fans are intrigued to see the inevitable wave of confrontational and reflective horror films to come — like Jordan Peele’s race-based shocker Get Out, in which a young black man becomes trapped in a secret white suburb that turns its African American residents into mindless, grinning drones; or the socio-political zombie movie The Girl With All the Gifts, wherein a dying world under siege by a fungal zombie plague uses its infected children as test subjects and worse; and the health-care allegory A Cure For Wellness, in which a sinister high-end spa keeps its patients deathly sick so that they’ll never, ever leave.