The Latest: Springsteen cover band will skip inaugural event

TRENTON, N.J. — The Latest on a Bruce Springsteen tribute band that had been scheduled to perform at a gala ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

A Bruce Springsteen tribute band has cancelled its plans to perform at a Washington gala before Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

B Street Band leader Willie Forte (FOR'-tay) said Monday that the decision is based "solely on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band." He tells The Associated Press that "this whole thing just got blown out of proportion."

The group had signed a contract to appear Thursday with the New Jersey State Society, but it had drawn criticism for the show because of Springsteen's distaste for Trump.

Springsteen has called Trump a "flagrant, toxic narcissist." Springsteen performed during Obama's inaugural in 2009.

The New Jersey State Society said Sunday it was "very disappointed" by the cancellation but understood the group's decision.

___

10 a.m.

The cover band also entertained at the New Jersey gala in 2009 and performed during the Democratic National Convention.