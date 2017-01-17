Chicago, LA, Hamburg join in John Neumeier's 'Orphee'

NEW YORK — The Lyric Opera of Chicago, LA Opera and Germany's Staatsoper Hamburg are collaborating with the Joffrey Ballet for the first time on a new production of Gluck's "Orphee et Eurydice" by choreographer John Neumeier.

The companies said Tuesday that Neumeier, a Milwaukee native who works mostly in Europe, will direct, design and choreograph the staging, which will open Chicago's 2017-18 season and run from Sept. 23-Oct. 15. It will be seen in Los Angeles from March 10-25, 2018, and in Hamburg from Feb. 3-19, 2019.

Harry Bicket will conduct tenor Dmitry Korchak and soprano Andriana Chuchman in Chicago, and music director James Conlon will lead tenor Maxim Mironov and soprano Lisette Oropesa in Los Angeles.