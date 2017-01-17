'Keeping Up with the Joneses' among new DVD releases for the week ending Jan. 21
A look at some DVDs scheduled to be released in the weeks ahead.
For the week ending Jan. 21
The Babymooners
Bubba the Redneck Werewolf
Come and Find Me
Fox and His Friends (1975)
The Girl on the Train
The Hollow Point
I Love Lucy: Superstar Special No. 2
Keeping Up with the Joneses
Long Way North
The Love Boat: Season Three, Volumes One and Two
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Rizzoli & Isles: The Complete Seventh & Final Season
Rizzoli & Isles: The Complete Series
Roger Corman's Death Race 2050
Something Wild (1961)
Surf's up 2: Wave Mania
Train to Busan
12 Monkeys: Season Two
When Elephants Were Young
The Whole Truth
Zero Days
For the week ending Jan. 28
Battle for Incheon: Operation Chromite\
Black Girl (1966)
Flight 313: Conspiracy
Guardians of Oz
The Handmaiden
I'm Not Ashamed
Inferno
The Light Between Oceans
The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976) (Limited Collector's Edition)
The Monster
Peanuts by Schulz: Snoopy Tales
Sherlock: Series Four
Sugar Mountain
USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage
The Vessel