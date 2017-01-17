'Keeping Up with the Joneses' among new DVD releases for the week ending Jan. 21

A look at some DVDs scheduled to be released in the weeks ahead.

For the week ending Jan. 21

The Babymooners

Bubba the Redneck Werewolf

Come and Find Me

Fox and His Friends (1975)

The Girl on the Train

The Hollow Point

I Love Lucy: Superstar Special No. 2

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Long Way North

The Love Boat: Season Three, Volumes One and Two

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Rizzoli & Isles: The Complete Seventh & Final Season

Rizzoli & Isles: The Complete Series

Roger Corman's Death Race 2050

Something Wild (1961)

Surf's up 2: Wave Mania

Train to Busan

12 Monkeys: Season Two

When Elephants Were Young

The Whole Truth

Zero Days

For the week ending Jan. 28

Battle for Incheon: Operation Chromite\

Black Girl (1966)

Flight 313: Conspiracy

Guardians of Oz

The Handmaiden

I'm Not Ashamed

Inferno

The Light Between Oceans

The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976) (Limited Collector's Edition)

The Monster

Peanuts by Schulz: Snoopy Tales

Sherlock: Series Four

Sugar Mountain

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage