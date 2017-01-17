National Geographic launches guides to Canadian national parks, historic sites

TORONTO — Two National Geographic travel guides are being launched this month to help mark Canada's 150th birthday in 2017.

"National Geographic Guide to the National Historic Sites of Canada" also commemorates the centennial of Canada's first national historic site, Fort Anne in Annapolis Royal, N.S., created in 1917.

The book covers 236 national historic sites dotted in every province and territory. Hands-on activities and events at each location are featured.

As well, an expanded second edition of "National Geographic Guide to the National Parks of Canada" adds sections on five newly created parks and reserves: Qausuittuq National Park in Nunavut, Naats'ihch'oh National Park Reserve in the Northwest Territories, Mealy Mountains National Park Reserve in Labrador, Rouge National Urban Park near Toronto, and Sable Island National Park Reserve off the coast of Nova Scotia.

National Geographic collaborated with Parks Canada on the two volumes.