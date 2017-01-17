Steve Harvey sorry for jokes about Asian men

CHICAGO — Steve Harvey has apologized for "offending anyone" with jokes targeting Asian men during his syndicated television chat show earlier this month.

Harvey mocked a 2002 book titled, "How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men" during an episode aired on Jan. 6. He joked that neither white nor black women had any interest in Asian men.

In a message posted on Twitter on Tuesday , Harvey offered his "humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community." He says the jokes were meant to be humorous and no "malice or disrespect" was intended.