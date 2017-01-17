Streep, Meyers, 'Moonlight' to be honoured at LGBTQ gala

NEW YORK — Actress Meryl Streep, TV host Seth Meyers, and the Golden Globe-winning movie "Moonlight" will be honoured next month by the Human Rights Campaign, the LGBTQ civil rights organization.

The award for "Moonlight," a coming-of-age film about a black gay youth, will be accepted by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the author of the play on which the film is based.

Meyers, the host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on NBC, is being honoured at the Feb. 11 gala for raising awareness about LGBTQ issues, including drawing attention to discriminatory legislation.