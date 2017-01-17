Entertainment

Streep, Meyers, 'Moonlight' to be honoured at LGBTQ gala

FILE - This Jan. 8, 2017 file image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Streep, who gave an impassioned speech at the Golden Globes criticizing President-elect Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter and calling for the defense of a free press, will be honored for a career of advocating for LGBTQ equality on Feb. 11, by the Human Rights Campaign, the LGBTQ civil rights organization. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP, File)

FILE - This Jan. 8, 2017 file image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Streep, who gave an impassioned speech at the Golden Globes criticizing President-elect Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter and calling for the defense of a free press, will be honored for a career of advocating for LGBTQ equality on Feb. 11, by the Human Rights Campaign, the LGBTQ civil rights organization. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP, File)

NEW YORK — Actress Meryl Streep, TV host Seth Meyers, and the Golden Globe-winning movie "Moonlight" will be honoured next month by the Human Rights Campaign, the LGBTQ civil rights organization.

The award for "Moonlight," a coming-of-age film about a black gay youth, will be accepted by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the author of the play on which the film is based.

Meyers, the host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on NBC, is being honoured at the Feb. 11 gala for raising awareness about LGBTQ issues, including drawing attention to discriminatory legislation.

Streep, who gave an impassioned speech at the Golden Globes criticizing President-elect Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter and calling for the defence of a free press, will be honoured for a career of advocating for LGBTQ equality.

Editors' Picks

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular