'Do Not Say We Have Nothing' by Madeleine Thien tops Maclean's fiction list

Here are the top 10 hardcover fiction and non-fiction books in Canada for the week ending Jan. 15 as compiled by Maclean's magazine. The previous week's position is in parentheses.

FICTION

1. (1) Do Not Say We Have Nothing _ Madeleine Thien

2. (2) The Whistler _ John Grisham

3. (-) The Mistress _ Danielle Steel

4. (3) The Wonder _ Emma Donoghue

5. (7) The Underground Railroad _ Colson Whitehead

6. (4) The Witches of New York _ Ami McKay

7. (5) Night School (A Jack Reacher Novel) _ Lee Child

8. (6) The Chemist _ Stephenie Meyer

9. (-) Difficult Women _ Roxane Gay

10. (8) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story _ Alexander Freed

NON-FICTION

1. (1) The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds _ Michael Lewis

2. (6) The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate - Discoveries from A Secret World _ Peter Wohlleben

3. (4) Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis _ J.D. Vance

4. (2) The Princess Diarist _ Carrie Fisher

5. (5) Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations _ Thomas L. Friedman

6. (3) Born a Crime: Stories From a South African Childhood _ Trevor Noah

7. (-) Kenneth Clark: Life, Art and Civilisation _ James Stourton

8. (-) The Case Against Sugar _ Gary Taubes

9. (-) Tools of Titans: The Tactics, Routines, and Habits of Billionaires, Icons, and World-Class Performers _ Timothy Ferriss