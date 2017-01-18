Few dry eyes as a fond farewell tour winds down

The show: Barack Obama’s farewell tour (Youtube)

The moment: The tears



There was the moment when Barack Obama, in one of his final acts as US president, surprised his vice-president, Joe Biden, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The aide whom Obama asked to read the citation was young and female (he’s always been savvy).

“In a career of public service spanning nearly half a century,” she began, Biden has “fought for a stronger middle class…combatted violence against women…and safeguarded [America] from corruption.”

It was both a sincere tribute to Biden and a subtle nose-thumb to the guy being sworn in on Friday, who has not served, and may not safeguard.

There was the medley of gospel songs in the ABC special Taking the Stage, (Jan. 12): His Eye is on the Sparrow, Stand, Heaven (I’m Going There). Most African Americans in the audience, including the Obamas, knew every word — a reminder of the common language that Black church-goers share.

But my favourite was the moment Obama turned to his wife during his final address, in Chicago.

“Michelle,” he said, and paused to let the crowd cheer. He held her eyes throughout. She mouthed, “Love you,” but didn’t let herself cry.

He cried, though. He was never shy about crying. His voice broke on this line: “You took on a role you didn’t ask for and you made it your own, with grace and guts and style and humor.”

Watching him, I thought, “That is a man. That is what a man looks like.” His country didn’t always make the most of him. But we were lucky to have him.