Judge revokes bail for hip-hop podcast host in murder case
NEW YORK — A judge has revoked bail for a hip-hop podcast host arrested in connection with a New York City concert venue shooting that left a rapper's bodyguard dead.
A Manhattan federal court judge on Wednesday stripped away the $500,000 bail granted Tuesday to Daryl Campbell, also known as Taxstone.
Campbell was arrested Monday on a weapons charge stemming from the May shooting at Irving Plaza in Manhattan just before rapper T.I. was to perform. Prosecutors say Campbell killed Ronald McPhatter, a bodyguard for Brooklyn rapper Roland Collins, who performs as Troy Ave.
Campbell is the host of the popular podcast Tax Season.