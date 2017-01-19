'2017 Grammy Nominees' by Various Artists among new album releases

Here's a list of some new album releases for the week ending Jan. 21:

AFI _ "AFI (The Blood Album)"

Yutaka Aoki _ "Lost in Forest"

Arandel _ "Aleae"

As It Is _ "okay."

Austra _ "Future Politics"

William Basinski _ "A Shadow in Time"

Bill + Phil _ "Songs of Darkness and Despair"

Boliden _ "Surfaces"

Ronnie Baker Brooks _ "Times Have Changed"

Loyle Carner _ "Yesterday's Gone"

Kasey Chambers _ "Dragonfly"

Cherry Glazerr _ "Apocalipstick"

Alex Clare _ "Tail of Lions"

CLC _ "Crystyle"

Tim Cohen _ "Luck Man"

The Collingsworth Family _ "Brooklyn and Courtney"

Nathan East _ "Reverence"

Firewind _ "Immortals"

Foxygen _ "Hang"

The Grateful Dead _ "The Grateful Dead" (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Mick Harvey _ "Intoxicated Women"

Has a Shadow _ "Sorrow Tomorrow"

Heat _ "Overnight"

Joan of Arc _ "He's Got The Whole This Land is Your Land in His Hands"

Kid Koala featuring Emiliana Torrini_ "Music to Draw to: Satellite"

Kidz Bop Kids _ "Kidz Bop 34"

KJ-52 _ "Jonah"

Bryan Lanning _ "Us"

Lights & Motion _ "Dear Avalanche"

Norma Jean Martine _ "Only in My Mind"

Menace Beach _ "Lemon Memory"

Minor Moon _ "What Our Enemies Know" (EP)

Miss Tara _ "Let's Live!"

Nicky Jam _ "Fenix"

Mike Oldfield _ "Return to Ommadawn"

Piano Magic _ "Closure"

Problem _ "Chachiville"

Prodigy _ "Hegelian Dialectic (The Book of Revelation)"

The Proper Ornaments _ "Foxhole"

Lawson Rollins _ "3 Minutes to Midnight"

Jonathan Roy _ "Mr. Optimist Blues" (EP)

Shintaro Sakamoto _ "Love if Possible"

Jacob Sartorius _ "The Last Text" (EP)

Shy Girls _ "Salt"

Emerson Snowe _ "To Be Alone with You"

Starset _ "Vessels"

Curtis Stigers with the Danish Radio Big Band _ "One More for the Road"

Throwing Snow _ "Embers"

Tycho _ "Epoch" (physical CD release)

Uniform _ "Wake in Fright"

Various Artists _ "2017 Grammy Nominees"

Various Artists _ "I Said No Doctors!"

Various Artists _ "She Rocks, Vol. 1"

Vitalic _ "Voyager"