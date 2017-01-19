'2017 Grammy Nominees' by Various Artists among new album releases
A
A
Share via Email
Here's a list of some new album releases for the week ending Jan. 21:
AFI _ "AFI (The Blood Album)"
Yutaka Aoki _ "Lost in Forest"
Arandel _ "Aleae"
As It Is _ "okay."
Austra _ "Future Politics"
William Basinski _ "A Shadow in Time"
Bill + Phil _ "Songs of Darkness and Despair"
Boliden _ "Surfaces"
Ronnie Baker Brooks _ "Times Have Changed"
Loyle Carner _ "Yesterday's Gone"
Kasey Chambers _ "Dragonfly"
Cherry Glazerr _ "Apocalipstick"
Alex Clare _ "Tail of Lions"
CLC _ "Crystyle"
Tim Cohen _ "Luck Man"
The Collingsworth Family _ "Brooklyn and Courtney"
Nathan East _ "Reverence"
Firewind _ "Immortals"
Foxygen _ "Hang"
The Grateful Dead _ "The Grateful Dead" (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Mick Harvey _ "Intoxicated Women"
Has a Shadow _ "Sorrow Tomorrow"
Heat _ "Overnight"
Joan of Arc _ "He's Got The Whole This Land is Your Land in His Hands"
Kid Koala featuring Emiliana Torrini_ "Music to Draw to: Satellite"
Kidz Bop Kids _ "Kidz Bop 34"
KJ-52 _ "Jonah"
Bryan Lanning _ "Us"
Lights & Motion _ "Dear Avalanche"
Norma Jean Martine _ "Only in My Mind"
Menace Beach _ "Lemon Memory"
Minor Moon _ "What Our Enemies Know" (EP)
Miss Tara _ "Let's Live!"
Nicky Jam _ "Fenix"
Mike Oldfield _ "Return to Ommadawn"
Piano Magic _ "Closure"
Problem _ "Chachiville"
Prodigy _ "Hegelian Dialectic (The Book of Revelation)"
The Proper Ornaments _ "Foxhole"
Lawson Rollins _ "3 Minutes to Midnight"
Jonathan Roy _ "Mr. Optimist Blues" (EP)
Shintaro Sakamoto _ "Love if Possible"
Jacob Sartorius _ "The Last Text" (EP)
Shy Girls _ "Salt"
Emerson Snowe _ "To Be Alone with You"
Starset _ "Vessels"
Curtis Stigers with the Danish Radio Big Band _ "One More for the Road"
Throwing Snow _ "Embers"
Tycho _ "Epoch" (physical CD release)
Uniform _ "Wake in Fright"
Various Artists _ "2017 Grammy Nominees"
Various Artists _ "I Said No Doctors!"
Various Artists _ "She Rocks, Vol. 1"
Vitalic _ "Voyager"
Wiley _ "Godfather"
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Cineplex to open movie theatre at IWK Health Centre in Halifax
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations
-
Bedford mall employee 'freaked out' by disturbing masturbation phone call
-
Nova Scotia woman fined $150, given 5-year pet ban, in animal cruelty case