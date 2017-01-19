An Offer that was just too tasty to turn down

Nick Offerman isn’t exactly a fan of the world’s biggest fast food franchise yet he jumped at a chance to star as one of the original architects of McDonald’s.

“It didn’t take much,” admitted the comic-actor recently, recalling the offer to star opposite Michael Keaton in acclaimed director John Lee Hancock’s The Founder. “I mean, we could’ve been doing the life story of Hitler and I would’ve been, well, I love those artists and if they’re on board, there must be something to it.”

Essentially an origin story about the ubiquitous burger chain, Offerman plays one of the McDonald brothers that invented the notion of fast food with their California drive-in — until a milkshake mixer salesman named Ray Kroc convinces them to expand.

Under his leadership, McDonald’s explodes but their earnest upstart transforms into a monopolized machine at the brothers’ expense.

“I knew a lot of the story points already (but) what I didn’t know were some of the personal narrative details of the actual McDonald brothers,” said Offerman.

“It’s so humanizing to learn that these two hard-working guys actually invented this way to cook food. It’s an institution, it’s always been around so you never think that somebody had to actually weld up those ketchup dispensers.”

Offerman also delights that the opportunity allowed him to star as sibling to longtime character actor John Carroll Lynch who may be Hollywood’s most recognizable unknown star.

“For me, he inhabits my legendary character actor file drawer,” explained Offerman of the man behind memorable roles in everything from TV’s Walking Dead to movies like Shutter Island.

“I haven’t said his name to anybody where they haven’t given me a blank look. But I say look him up, you’ve seen him and you love him.”

That anonymity is an attribute Offerman treasures himself. While recognition has certainly expanded since breaking out as deadpan Ron Swanson on TV’s Parks and Recreation, the 46-year-old actor remains happy to bask in the shadow of fame.

“There’s pros and cons to both sides,” laughed Offerman. “John Carroll Lynch and Nick Offerman can walk through airports and you’ll get stared at and some people will stop you for a photo. But George Clooney can’t even walk through an airport.”

McNuggets — Nick Offerman on...

