Celine Dion sings new song in upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' film

TORONTO — Canadian pop superstar Celine Dion will sing a new original song in Disney's upcoming "Beauty and the Beast" film.

Disney says "How Does A Moment Last Forever" is "an emotional ballad about holding onto life's precious moments."

Portions of it will play throughout the film and the full-length version will be included on the soundtrack.

Composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice, both multiple Oscar winners, wrote the song.

Dion also performed on the hit title track to Disney's 1991 animated film "Beauty and the Beast," in a duet with Peabo Bryson.