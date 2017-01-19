Judge Reinhold pleads no contest in Dallas airport dispute
A
A
Share via Email
DALLAS — Actor Judge Reinhold has pleaded no contest to
The Dallas Morning News (http://bit.ly/2jBAy5W ) reports Reinhold entered the plea Tuesday and accepted deferred adjudication. The charge will be dropped if the 59-year-old Reinhold stays out of trouble for 90 days.
Authorities say Reinhold was arrested Dec. 8 after refusing a Transportation Security Administration screening.
The star of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Beverly Hills Cop" says he walked through a scanner but wouldn't let agents check his backpack, which contained DVDs and CDs. Reinhold later cited an adverse reaction to medication for a respiratory infection.
Reinhold apologized after his Dec. 9 release from jail. He apologized again in a statement Wednesday supporting Dallas police.
___
Information from: The Dallas Morning News, http://www.dallasnews.com
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Man, woman charged after crack cocaine, replica gun found in Halifax: police
-
Bedford mall employee 'freaked out' by disturbing masturbation phone call
-
Nova Scotia woman fined $150, given 5-year pet ban, in animal cruelty case
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations