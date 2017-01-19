'Letterkenny' to offer special surprise St. Patrick's episode

TORONTO — The luck of the Irish has hit "Letterkenny" fans.

CraveTV says it will release a special surprise St. Patrick's Day episode on March 17, the day of the celebration for the patron saint of Ireland.

The Bell Media video-streaming service calls it a "soon-to-be legendary special" in which the farming community "gets interplanetary in honour of Saint Patrick."

Earlier this week, season 1 of "Letterkenny" was nominated for eight Canadian Screen Awards, including best comedy series and best actor for co-creator Jared Keeso.

Season 2 launched Christmas Day as the most-watched title on the streaming service, says CraveTV.

The show, which stars Keeso and Nathan Dales as best buds in a small Canadian town, has been renewed for a third season.