'Letterkenny' to offer special surprise St. Patrick's episode
TORONTO — The luck of the Irish has hit "Letterkenny" fans.
CraveTV says it will release a special surprise St. Patrick's Day episode on March 17, the day of the celebration for the patron saint of Ireland.
The Bell Media video-streaming service calls it a "soon-to-be legendary special" in which the farming community "gets interplanetary in honour of Saint Patrick."
Earlier this week, season 1 of "Letterkenny" was nominated for eight Canadian Screen Awards, including best comedy series and best actor for co-creator Jared Keeso.
Season 2 launched Christmas Day as the most-watched title on the streaming service, says CraveTV.
The show, which stars Keeso and Nathan Dales as best buds in a small Canadian town, has been renewed for a third season.
"The fictional Letterkenny, Canada is the namesake of the very real Letterkenny, Ireland, so how better to honour that connection than with this St. Patrick's Day surprise," Mike Cosentino, senior vice-president of CTV and specialty at Bell Media, said in a statement.
