Margaret Atwood wins lifetime achievement award from National Book Critics Circle

NEW YORK — Margaret Atwood is getting a lifetime achievement award from the National Book Critics Circle.

The organization says it has chosen the Canadian literary giant for its Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award.

The group praised Atwood for her "groundbreaking fiction, environmental and feminist activism, and service to community as a co-founder of the Writers' Trust of Canada."

Atwood said on Twitter the announcement was a "big surprise" and that she was "very honoured" by the recognition.

The announcement came as the organization revealed 30 finalists in six categories for its annual book awards. They include Ann Patchett's "Commonwealth," Zadie Smith's "Swing Time," and Michael Chabon's "Moonglow."