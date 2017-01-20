Animal treatment questions cancel 'A Dog's Purpose' premiere
LOS ANGELES — This weekend's premiere of "A Dog's Purpose" has been
TMZ published video Wednesday that shows a man struggling to put a dog into a pool of rushing water while the dog continually fights to stay out.
Producer Amblin Entertainment and distributor Universal Pictures haven't disputed the authenticity of the footage.
They say in a joint statement that Universal decided to cancel the premiere because Amblin's review of the video "is still ongoing." The statement says the companies have been assured the German shepherd wasn't harmed.
The companies say the film will be released nationwide as scheduled Jan. 27.
