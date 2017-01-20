LaBeouf leads with 'will not divide us' on Inauguration Day
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — On Inauguration Day, actor Shia LaBeouf led a group of teenagers with the chant: "He will not divide us."
Looking into a camera placed on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, a diverse group of teenagers — some wearing backpacks — chanted the words on the day Donald Trump was named president in Washington, D.C.
Actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, was also in the crowd and recited the five-word chant. At one point a man held a sign that read: "Abort Trump."
The camera has been in place since 9 a.m. EST on Friday. A
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Halifax men charged for alleged assault of Dennis Oland in jail
-
One dead, one taken to hospital after harrowing Edmonton apartment fire
-
Conflict of great interest: New York Times reporter stands by story on B.C. ‘Kafkaesque’ political donations
-
Nine firearms, half-kilogram of cocaine seized in Halifax-area search