On Inauguration Day, 'House of Cards' announces May return

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — "House of Cards" will return in May for a fifth season.

The show's Twitter account posted a video on Inauguration Day featuring an upside-down U.S. flag in front of the U.S. Capitol. The video ends with the date May 30. An upside-down flag is a signal of distress.

The show stars Kevin Spacey as President Frank Underwood and Robin Wright as his wife, first lady Claire Underwood.