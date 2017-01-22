Whitehead, Desmond receive medals from library association
NEW YORK — Colson Whitehead's latest
Whitehead's novel "The Underground Railroad" has won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, a $5,000 prize presented by the American Library Association. On Sunday, the association told The Associated Press that the nonfiction medal was given to Matthew Desmond for "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City."
The medals were established in 2012 and are sponsored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, along with the library association's Booklist publication and the Reference and User Services Association. Previous winners include Doris Kearns Goodwin, Donna Tartt and Anthony Doerr.
