Entertainment

Whitehead, Desmond receive medals from library association

This image released by Doubleday shows

This image released by Doubleday shows "The Underground Railroad," by Colson Whitehead. (Doubleday via AP)

NEW YORK — Colson Whitehead's latest honour is a "thank you" from the country's libraries.

Whitehead's novel "The Underground Railroad" has won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, a $5,000 prize presented by the American Library Association. On Sunday, the association told The Associated Press that the nonfiction medal was given to Matthew Desmond for "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City."

The medals were established in 2012 and are sponsored by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, along with the library association's Booklist publication and the Reference and User Services Association. Previous winners include Doris Kearns Goodwin, Donna Tartt and Anthony Doerr.

Editors' Picks

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular