Box office top 20: Shyamalan's 'Split' trounces 'xXx'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller "Split" blew away box-office expectations, earning $40 million in ticket sales over inauguration weekend, according to final figures Monday.
The director's second collaboration with the low-budget horror outfit Blumhouse Productions proved an unexpected hit at the North American box office. Though originally expected to vie with the Vin Diesel action sequel "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage," ''Split" doubled its business.
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Split," Universal, $40,010,975, 3,038 locations, $13,170 average, $40,010,975, 1 week.
2. "xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage," Paramount, $20,130,142, 3,651 locations, $5,514 average, $20,130,142, 1 week.
3. "Hidden Figures," 20th Century Fox, $15,721,606, 3,416 locations, $4,602 average, $83,710,357, 5 weeks.
4. "Sing," Universal, $9,003,780, 3,193 locations, $2,820 average, $249,328,975, 5 weeks.
5. "La La Land," Lionsgate, $8,427,583, 1,865 locations, $4,519 average, $89,758,080, 7 weeks.
6. "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Disney, $7,210,470, 2,603 locations, $2,770 average, $512,376,033, 6 weeks.
7. "Monster Trucks," Paramount, $7,072,602, 3,119 locations, $2,268 average, $22,684,156, 2 weeks.
8. "Patriots Day," Lionsgate, $5,753,016, 3,120 locations, $1,844 average, $23,392,961, 5 weeks.
9. "Sleepless," Open Road, $3,453,212, 1,803 locations, $1,915 average, $14,940,116, 2 weeks.
10. "The Bye Bye Man," STX Entertainment, $3,430,655, 2,220 locations, $1,545 average, $19,990,285, 2 weeks.
11. "The Founder," The Weinstein Company, $3,404,102, 1,115 locations, $3,053 average, $3,405,368, 1 week.
12. "Moana," Disney, $2,695,781, 1,296 locations, $2,080 average, $236,970,483, 9 weeks.
13. "Passengers," Sony, $2,247,012, 1,556 locations, $1,444 average, $94,480,200, 5 weeks.
14. "Lion," The Weinstein Company, $1,765,427, 575 locations, $3,070 average, $16,347,957, 9 weeks.
15. "Underworld: Blood Wars," Sony, $1,738,855, 1,466 locations, $1,186 average, $28,649,814, 3 weeks.
16. "Live By Night," Warner Bros., $1,718,017, 2,822 locations, $609 average, $9,385,366, 5 weeks.
17. "MET Opera: Romeo And Juliette (2017)," Fathom Events, $1,500,000, 900 locations, $1,667 average, $1,500,000, 1 week.
18. "20th Century Women," A24, $1,385,337, 650 locations, $2,131 average, $2,311,978, 4 weeks.
19. "Fences," Paramount, $1,214,742, 693 locations, $1,753 average, $48,714,426, 6 weeks.
20. "The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone," Independent, $1,206,771, 890 locations, $1,356 average, $1,206,771, 1 week.
___
Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Founder: Getting us right into the meat of the McDonald's backstory
-
In Focus
At the top of her field: why Annette Bening may be Hollywood's grandest dame
-
In Focus
-
In Focus