Canadian pop singer Alessia Cara to play 'Saturday Night Live' in February

TORONTO — Alessia Cara is the latest Canadian performer set to take the stage for "Saturday Night Live."

The 20-year-old pop singer from Brampton, Ont., will be the comedy sketch show's musical guest on Feb. 4.

Actress Kristen Stewart is booked to host the episode.

Cara has left quite a mark on the North American music scene over the past two years.

Her debut single "Here" climbed into the Top 5 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in early 2016 before she grabbed the Juno Award for breakthrough artist of the year.

"Scars to Your Beautiful," her latest single, currently sits at its peak 12th position on the Hot 100 chart.

She also provided vocals for "How Far I'll Go," a song written by "Hamilton" scribe Lin Manuel Miranda for Disney's "Moana."

Cara joins an exclusive list of Canadian performers booked for the "SNL" stage, including Justin Bieber and Drake, who both had double duty as host and musical guest. The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes also performed on the seminal show in recent months.